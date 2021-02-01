New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) along with AIBE XV question papers on its official website Allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download the AIBE XV answer key along with the AIBE XV questions papers to analyse their performance in the examination conducted on January 24. The AIBE XV answer key has been released in both consolidated format for all the sets of question papers question for the codes (A, B, C and D) separately, through which it would be easier for AIBE XV candidates to check their responses and calculate the probability to qualify the exam. Also Read - AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020 Likely To Be Released on THIS DATE at allindiabarexamination.com, Details Here

To calculate their marks, candidate has to first tally the number of correct attempts and must assign 1 mark for each correct response, tally the marks and calculate the expected marks in AIBE XV 2020. In case of any discrepancy, the law aspirants can also challenge the AIBE XV answer key 2020 till February 7.

Here's a step by step guide to download the AIBE XV 2020 answer key

*Visit the official website Allindiabarexamination.com

*On the homepage, there will be links to several AIBE XV question paper set

*Click on the relevant AIBE XV (15) answer key tab

*Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference

How can one calculate through the AIBE XV 2020 answer key?

* Click on the Direct objection link here: http://helpdesk.allindiabarexamination.com/objection.aspx

* An application form will appear on the screen with options to enter name, email id, registration id, and registration mobile number

* Next select the paper code (A, B, C or D)

*Select the question number you want to challenge; select what you think should be the correct answer.

*Write down any remarks you may have

*Upload supporting documents in support of your argument