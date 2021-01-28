AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020: The AIBE-XV Answer Key is expected to be out by January 30 on the official website, according to the notification released by the board. Soon after the formal announcement of the answer key, the same will available on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com.

The answer key will be released for the AIBE-XV examinations conducted on January 24, 2021. The AIBE-XV answer key will include the answers to the questions asked for the exams. Students who appeared for the exams can download the answer key and apply for any corrections if required.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the All India Bar Examination official website

Step 2: Click on the AIBE-XV 2020 answer key link provided

Step 3: Download the AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020 PDF

Step 4: Verify the answers to the questions asked for the exams

Step 5: Take a print out of the AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020 for further reference

The AIBE-XV examinations were conducted for a duration of 3 hours and a total of 100 marks with 1 mark for each question. The results for the AIBE-XV examination 2020 results will be released by the first week of March 2021.