New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 results today or tomorrow on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The candidates who have appeared for the AIBE XV examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The council had conducted the AIBE 15 across the country on January 24, 2021. Also Read - AIBE XV Result 2021 To Be Announced Before THIS Date at allindiabarexamination.com | Details Here

Earlier, the council was schedule to release the results on the third week of March 2021. However, it issued a public notice on March 22, 2021 stating that it shall be declaring the results in the fourth week of this month. Also Read - AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020 Likely To Be Released on THIS DATE at allindiabarexamination.com, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - All India Bar Exam 2021: Over 1.20 Lakh Advocates to Appear For All India Bar Exam-XV at 154 Centres

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

On the website, they must click on the “Result (AIBE-XV)” link.

A new window shall open in which candidates must enter their examination roll number as well as the date of birth before clicking on the ‘submit’ option.

The results shall be displayed on the screen.

Aspirants are advised to take multiple printouts of the result for future use.

BCI had conducted the AIBE 15 examination on January 24, 2021 across 44 cities in the country. Answer key for the examination was released on the official website on January 30, 2021. Candidates were provided time till February 7, 2021 to challenge the answer key. Results for the examination are scheduled to come out soon.