New Delhi: The Bar Council of India is likely to announce the AIBE XV Results 2021 soon. According to the reports, the council is expected to declare the results by the third week of March 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the council i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Also Read - CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 Announced At csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check DIRECT LINK And Other Details Here

The AIBE XV Examinations 2021 were conducted on January 24, 2021. The results will be available on the official website of the All India Bar Examinations. Also Read - AIBE-XV Answer Key 2020 Likely To Be Released on THIS DATE at allindiabarexamination.com, Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results: Also Read - All India Bar Exam 2021: Over 1.20 Lakh Advocates to Appear For All India Bar Exam-XV at 154 Centres

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council of India – AIBE

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XV 2021 Result link

Step 3: Enter the Login details – Roll number/ Registration number

Step 4: Download the AIBE XV 2021 Results for further reference

The AIBE XV Results 2021 will be declared on the official website – allindiabarexamination.com by the Bar Council of India. A direct link to check the AIBE XV 2021 results will also be provided on this page once the results are declared online.

The candidates must note that those who qualify the AIBE XV 2021 examination will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP). The AIBE XV 2021 examination results will include the name and roll number of the students, the marks secured in the examinations and the qualifying status of the students in the examinations.