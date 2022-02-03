AIBE Result 2021: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday released the AIBE XVI (16) 2021 result on its official website. All those who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) exam can download their result from the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com. Note, the exam was conducted on October 31, 2022.Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in

To download the AIBE XVI result 2021, a candidate needs credentials such as AIBE roll number and date of birth.

AIBE 16 Result: Steps to Download

Go to the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com Click on the like that reads, ”The Result for AIBE-16 conducted on 31st October 2021 is available Click Here to check your Result” available on the homepage. Enter your required credentials such as AIBE roll number and date of birth. After entering the login credentials, click on the submit option. Your AIBE XVI (16) Result will appear on the screen. Save Download the AIBE XVI (16) Result. Take a printout of the AIBE 16 result for future use.

Candidates can click on the link given below to download the AIBE XVI (16) Result from the direct link given below.