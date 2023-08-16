Home

Education

AIBE XVIII 2023: Registration Begins at allindiabarexamination.com, Here’s How To Apply

AIBE XVIII 2023: Registration Begins at allindiabarexamination.com, Here’s How To Apply

AIBE XVIII 2023: The passing percentage for the candidates has been set at 45 per cent for general and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories and at 40 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Disabled categories.

All-India Bar Examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 29.

AIBE XVIII 2023: The online registration process for All-India Bar Examination- XVIII (AIBE 18) exam commenced today, August 16 by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates willing to apply can visit the official portal of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com and apply for the same. They should note that the registration process has begun at 5 PM on the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply for AIBE XVIII is till September 30. The correction window to make changes to the application form will remain open till October 10, while the admit card for the examination will be made available on October 20. It is important to note that the All-India Bar Examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 29 at multiple examination halls nationwide.

Trending Now

In addition to that, the passing percentage for the candidates has been set at 45 per cent for general and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories and at 40 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Disabled categories.

AIBE XVIII 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official portal of All-India Bar Examination at www.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘AIBE XVIII 2023’ on the home page

Step 3: After this, register yourself and log into your account with credentials.

Step 4: Then, proceed with the application form as requested

Step 5: Upload the essential documents as mentioned in the form

Step 6: Make the payment of application fees and hit submit

Step 7: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

AIBE XVIII 2023: Examination Structure

Examinees should prepare themselves to respond to 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) within a stipulated time frame of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The test is to be recorded on the provided OMR sheet by the BCI centre.

For any additional queries or related information, candidates can visit All India Bar Exam (AIBE) official site at www.allindiabarexamination.com. They can also reach out by dialing helpline numbers – 6263178414, 6352601288, 9555089314, 9555076241, 9555092448, 01149225022, 01149225023 01149225017. Apart from this, they can mail their queries at bci.helpdesk@cbtexams.in or councilaibe@gmail.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES