AIBE XVIII Application Form 2023: BCI Revises Exam Date; Extends Registration Deadline Till Nov 10

AIBE XVIII Registration Date Revised Schedule: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has once again updated the entire schedule for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18). According to the revised timetable, candidates have the opportunity to register for the examination till November 10, 2023, through the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date of payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII is November 11.

As per the revised schedule, the final date for making corrections to the registration form is November 12, 2023. This year, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the exam for the All India Bar Examination -XVIII (18) on December 3. Previously, it was scheduled to be conducted on October 29.

Details Day Date Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII begins from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII starts from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on: Friday November 10th, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII: Saturday November 11th, 2023 Last Date of correction in Registration Form: Sunday November 12th, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates: Saturday – Thursday November 25th, 2023 to November 30th, 2023 Date Of Examination: Sunday December 3rd, 2023

To submit the AIBE XVIII Application Form for 2023 and complete the BCI AIBE 18 Registration, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) at allindiabarexamination.com.

Look for the “AIBE XVIII Application Form” or a similar link on the website’s homepage.

Click on the provided link to access the application form.

Fill in the required information accurately, including personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information.

Upload any necessary documents, such as your photograph and signature, in the specified format.

Review the information you have provided to ensure its accuracy and completeness.

Make the necessary payment for the registration fee using the available payment options.

Once your payment is confirmed, submit the application form. After successful submission, you will receive a confirmation message or email with your application details. It is advisable to keep a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for your records.

