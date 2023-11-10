Home

AIBE XVIII Postponed To December 10, Registration Date Extended

AIBE XVIII Postponed To December 10, Registration Date Extended



AIBE 18 Registration Date 2023: Application Correction Window Closes Soon; Check Qualifying Pass Percentage

AIBE XVIII Revised Schedule: The Bar Council of India (BCI), for the third time, has updated the entire schedule for the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18). As per the revised timetable, candidates have the opportunity to register for the examination till November 16, 2023, through the official website at . The last date of payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII is November 17. The Council will conduct the All India Bar Examination-XVIII (18) on December 10. Previously, it was scheduled to be conducted on December 3.

“In light of recent developments and to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of AIBE, the Bar Council of India would like to announce the rescheduling of the All India bAR eXAM(AIBE), XVIII originally scheduled for December 3, 2023,” reads the official notice. The decision to reschedule the AIBE has been taken due to a clash with the CLAT PG exam and M.P. State Judicia; P.T. which are also slated for the same day.

Details Day Date Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII begins from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII starts from: Wednesday August 16th, 2023 Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on: November 16th, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII: November 17th, 2023 Last Date of correction in Registration Form: November 19th, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates: December 1 to December 5, 2023 Date Of Examination: December 10th, 2023

