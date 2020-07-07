New Delhi: In a major development, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday announced that the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree program, will have a reduced duration of two years instead of the current three years. Also Read - Students Can't be Forced to Deposit Fees During Lockdown: AICTE

The new course duration, it said, will come into effect from the academic session 2020-21.

On its official Twitter handle, the AICTE today tweeted, "Change in duration of MCA program from three years to two years with effect from 2020-21 has been approved", attaching with the tweet its official notification in this regard to all universities and institutions approved by it.

The official notification can also be accessed by clicking on this link.

In the notification, the AICTE noted that the issue had been engaging its attention for some time, adding that it was placed before the 545th meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on December 19, 2019. The change, it said, was approved during this meeting.

Also, as per the notification, students who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc/B.Com/BA with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University), obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the MCA course.

“ln view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of MCA program may please be madein conformity with the UCC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH for academic year 2020-21”, the notification concluded.