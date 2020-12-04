The All India Council of Technical Education, AICTE has asked states to complete admissions to engineering courses and extended the last date till December 31, 2020. The council has released a circular in which the AICTE clarified that the last date has been revised in view of the delay in release of CET result of a few state. Also Read - Union Cabinet Approves to Set up National Recruitment Agency For Common Eligibility Test in Government Jobs

This comes after few states sent representation to the council to review the present date for admission to all engineering courses. Also Read - Nearly 50% Graduates Jobless, No More Engineering Colleges Till 2022: AICTE

‘Last date for admission to Engineering Courses is extended upto 31st December, 2020 in only those cases where counselling and admission had not started due to delayed CET of the state or where counselling has yet ot been over with a rise that classes were not started for more than 15 days to take care or the academic requirements of the students to avoid academic loss,’ the circular reads.

The last date is revised only for the states where the CET Result was delayed due to COVID19. The last statement refers to the lateral admission and simply means that the admission process is extended only if the classes have not started or not been more than 15 days.