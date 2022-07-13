AIFSET 2022 Registration: As per the official notification, the All India Forensic Science Entrance Test(AIFSET) will be conducted on July 24, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exam must fill out the AIFSET 2022 application form on or before July 23 through the official website, aifset.com. AIFSET is an online-based examination test of 60 minutes duration. The question paper will be in English. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates would be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. However, there is no negative marking for any wrong answer.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Register For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Notification, Last Date Here

AIFSET-2022: Check Important Dates

The online registration will end: July 23, 2022

The AIFSET 2022exam will be held: July 24, 2022

AIFSET 2022 Result: July 26, 2022

How to Fill AIFSET-2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website, aifset.com .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply Now.”

Register yourself on the portal.

Login again using the system-generated Id and password.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Download the application form.

Why is AIFSET-2022 Conducted? The All India Forensic Science Entrance Test (AIFSET-2022) is a National level entrance test to enroll in the forensic science courses of its various participating universities. Candidates who are interested in pursuing a career in this field can apply to the course through this examination. The duration of the course is three years for the bachelor's program and two years for the master's program.

Some of the universities offering forensic science courses under the programme are Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur, Teerthanker Mahaveer University in Moradabad, and Sikkim Professional University in Sikkim, among others.