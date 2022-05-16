AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various faculty posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Bhopal, aiimsbhopal.edu.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 posts will be filled in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication in employment news, i.e. June 12, 2022. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins at mjpru.ac.in

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Notification Date: 14 May 2022

Last date to apply online: Within 30 days from the date of publication in Employment News. i.e 12th June 2022

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Professor: 29 posts

Additional Professor: 14 posts

Associate Professor: 28 posts

Assistant Professor: 29 posts

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Professor : A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Additional Professor: Ten years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. /M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification through the official notification shared below:

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee for the General/OBC category is Rs. 2,000.

The application fee for the For SC/ST & PwD category is Rs. 500.

AIIMS Bhopal Group A Recruitment 2022 Age Limit