AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Science Bhopal, AIIMS Bhopal, has announced recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor on official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The last to apply for the same is February 7.

All those who are interested can visit the official website and apply for the post by February 7.

A total of 34 vacancies have been announced.

Know here steps to apply for AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the vacancies link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Under the ‘Rolling Advertisement for the Posts of Assistant Professor on Contractual Basis in Various Departments at AIIMS Bhopal’ link, click on ‘notification’

Step 5: Now, read the notification. Download the application form

Step 6: Fill it up and mail your documents on this id: recruitment@aiimsbhopal.edu.in

An application fee of Rs 2,000 will be levied on candidates belonging to General/OBC category. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD categories have been exempt from paying the application fee.