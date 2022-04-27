AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited online applications from Indian Nationals for the post of Senior Resident under Govt. of India, Residency Scheme, 1992. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The registration process will end on May 15, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 186 Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online Application begins: 23 April, 2022

Online Application closes: 15 May, 2022

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and number of posts

Anesthesiology: 13 posts

Anatomy: 2 posts

Biochemistry: 4 posts

Burns & Plastic Surgery: 2 posts

Cardiology: 04 posts

Cardiothoracic Surgery: 8 posts

Community & Family Medicine: 04 posts

Dentistry: 02 posts

Dermatology: 02 posts

Endocrinology & Metabolism: 03 posts

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology:02 posts

General Medicine: 09 posts

General Surgery: 05 posts

Medical Oncology/ Haematology: 06 posts

Microbiology: 04 posts

Neonatology: 06 posts

Nephrology: 02 posts

Neurology: 02 posts

Neurosurgery: 03 posts

Nuclear Medicine: 03 posts

Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 01 post

Orthopaedics: 10 posts

Paediatric Surgery: 4 posts

Paediatrics: 05 posts

Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 05 posts

Pharmacology: 01 post

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 02 posts

Physiology: 02 posts

Pulmonary Medicine: 02 posts

Radiodiagnosis: 09 posts

Radiotherapy: 02 posts

Surgical Gastroenterology: 04 posts

Surgical Oncology: 04 posts

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 04 posts

Anesthesiology: 02 posts

Dentistry (Oral and maxillofacial surgery): 01 post

General Medicine: 03 posts

General Surgery: 03 posts

Neurology: 01 post

Neurosurgery: 01 post

Orthopaedics: 03 posts

Paediatrics: 01 post

Urology: 03 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplinesrecognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the detailed notification shared below.

Selection Procedure

Written Test/Interview or both, as per the decision of the Institute authority.

Application Fee

Person with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD): Nil For General/OBC category: Rs. 1500 For EWS /SC/ST/category: Rs. 1200

How to Apply Online?

The online registration of application is made available on AIIMS, Bhopal official website, i.e. http://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.