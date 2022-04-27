AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited online applications from Indian Nationals for the post of Senior Resident under Govt. of India, Residency Scheme, 1992. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The registration process will end on May 15, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. A total of 159 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Underway; Apply Online For 186 Posts at hindustanpetroleum.com
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Online Application begins: 23 April, 2022
- Online Application closes: 15 May, 2022
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Name of the Department and number of posts
- Anesthesiology: 13 posts
- Anatomy: 2 posts
- Biochemistry: 4 posts
- Burns & Plastic Surgery: 2 posts
- Cardiology: 04 posts
- Cardiothoracic Surgery: 8 posts
- Community & Family Medicine: 04 posts
- Dentistry: 02 posts
- Dermatology: 02 posts
- Endocrinology & Metabolism: 03 posts
- Forensic Medicine & Toxicology:02 posts
- General Medicine: 09 posts
- General Surgery: 05 posts
- Medical Oncology/ Haematology: 06 posts
- Microbiology: 04 posts
- Neonatology: 06 posts
- Nephrology: 02 posts
- Neurology: 02 posts
- Neurosurgery: 03 posts
- Nuclear Medicine: 03 posts
- Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 01 post
- Orthopaedics: 10 posts
- Paediatric Surgery: 4 posts
- Paediatrics: 05 posts
- Pathology & Lab. Medicine: 05 posts
- Pharmacology: 01 post
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 02 posts
- Physiology: 02 posts
- Pulmonary Medicine: 02 posts
- Radiodiagnosis: 09 posts
- Radiotherapy: 02 posts
- Surgical Gastroenterology: 04 posts
- Surgical Oncology: 04 posts
- Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank: 04 posts
- Anesthesiology: 02 posts
- Dentistry (Oral and maxillofacial surgery): 01 post
- General Medicine: 03 posts
- General Surgery: 03 posts
- Neurology: 01 post
- Neurosurgery: 01 post
- Orthopaedics: 03 posts
- Paediatrics: 01 post
- Urology: 03 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplinesrecognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid Registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council. To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the detailed notification shared below. Also Read - TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2022: Registration For 503 Posts to Begin From May 2| Details Inside
Selection Procedure
Written Test/Interview or both, as per the decision of the Institute authority. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Check Official Website; Steps to Download Hall Ticket
Application Fee
- Person with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD): Nil
- For General/OBC category: Rs. 1500
- For EWS /SC/ST/category: Rs. 1200
How to Apply Online?
The online registration of application is made available on AIIMS, Bhopal official website, i.e. http://www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in.