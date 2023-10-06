Home

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: Apply For Non-faculty Posts At aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in the CBT to be included in the merit list of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has offered various openings for Group C non-faculty posts. The application window for the 233 posts will open on October 6. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies till October 30 on the official website of AIIMS Bhopal at aiimsbhopal.edu.in. The available positions include Social Worker, Officer/Stores Attendant (Multitasking), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Stenographer, Driver, Junior Warden, Dissection Hall Attendants, Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Jr. Scale Stenographer, Security Cum Fire Jamadar, and Store Keeper cum Clerk, among others.

What Is The Application Fee For AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023?

As far as the application fee is concerned, candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. On the other hand, the registration fee for the SC, ST, and PwBD applicants has been fixed at Rs 600.

AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023 examination pattern

Only candidates who manage to score more than 35 per cent marks in the test will be a part of the merit list. The 90-minute exam will carry a total of 100 marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

How To Apply For The AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023?

Candidates, who wish to apply for the various posts offered by AIIMS Bhopal, can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official site of AIIMS Bhopal at aiimsbhopal.edu.in

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab

Step 3

Next, click on “Apply Online” under the “Non-Teaching Recruitment” section

Step 4

After that, create a new account on the website or log in using your existing account

Step 5

Following this, choose the post you wish to apply for

Step 6

Next, fill out the application form

Step 7

After that, upload all the required documents as mentioned in the form

Step 8

Pay the application fee online as per the category you fall in and hit the ‘Submit’ button

Step 9

Lastly, do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will be able to check out the official notification for the AIIMS Bhopal recruitment 2023 here.

