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AIIMS BSc Nursing Application closes today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details

AIIMS BSc Nursing Application closes today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission process will conclude soon. Check Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details here.

AIIMS Admission 2026: BSC Nursing Courses: The All India Institute of Medical Science will close the application process for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic), B.Sc. Allied & Health care courses today, April 24, 2026. Candidates can register for the AIIMS BSc Nursing at aiimsexams.ac.in.

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