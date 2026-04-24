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AIIMS BSc Nursing Application closes today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission process will conclude soon. Check Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details here.

Published date india.com Published: April 24, 2026 1:18 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
AIIMS BSc Nursing Application closes today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Fee, B.Sc. (Hons.) exam dates, registration steps, other details

AIIMS Admission 2026: BSC Nursing Courses: The All India Institute of Medical Science will close the application process for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing (Post-Basic), B.Sc. Allied & Health care courses today, April 24, 2026. Candidates can register for the AIIMS BSc Nursing at aiimsexams.ac.in.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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