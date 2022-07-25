AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) New Delhi has declared the final result for the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Nursing(Post Basic) Course entrance examination. Candidates can download the AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022 through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. This year, the examination was held on July 02, 2022. B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) classes (Physically) will start from August 01, 2022.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Register For Junior Translator, Other Posts Till August 04| Check Salary, Notification Here

"Based on the performance in the CBT mode (Online) Entrance Examination held on 02nd July 2022, and Interview/Personal Assessment (Online mode) conducted by Selection Committee on 21st July 2022, the following candidates are selected for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Course at the AIIMS, New Delhi for 2022 Session," reads the official notification.

How to Download AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022?

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Result of B.Sc. Nursing(Post Basic) Course Entrance Examination-2022.” The link will be given in the important announcements column.

A PDF document will appear on your device.

The PDF document will contain the roll number of the candidates, marks obtained out of 100, and the rank.

Download the AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022 PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

The document verification/submission and medical examination/identity verification /admission of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Course for Session 2022 scheduled as under:

July 28, 2022: Certificate Verification/submission 10.00 A.M.

July 29, 2022: Medical Examination/Admission 09.30 A.M.

For more details, visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi.