AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allocation Results At aiimsexams.ac.in

Home

Education

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allocation Results Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Now

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allocation Results Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Now

Candidates should also be aware that there are a total of 171 paramedical seats in AIIMS. This excludes the 571 BSc (Hons) nursing seats offered by the institute.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 1 counselling results were declared on August 23.

AIIMS BSc Paramedical result 2023: The results for Round 2 seat allotment for BSc Paramedical Counselling at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagpur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani, and Jodhpur for the Academic Session 2023 have been announced by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who registered for the admission process can visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at aiimsexams.ac.in and check the outcome of the counselling process. It is to be noted that the counselling process for the AIIMS BSc Paramedical started on August 14. Candidates should also be aware that there are a total of 171 paramedical seats in AIIMS. This excludes the 571 BSc (Hons) nursing seats offered by the institute. However, the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 1 counselling results were declared on August 23.

Trending Now

The official notification by AIIMS further stated, “All candidates who have been allotted a seat (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty) in the 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation are required to login through the online seat allocation portal by visiting at the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in and actively exercise the following option by Monday, September 11, 2023 up to 5:00 PM and report to allotted AIIMS with the original documents/Demand Draft. Failure to accept the allotted seat will lead to forfeiture of the allotted Seat (AIIMS & Subject/Specialty).”

You may like to read

AIIMS BSc Paramedical result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the notification for Round 2 results BSc Paramedical available on the homepage

Step 3: Once done, the result for Round 2 seat allocation will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the seat allocation result with your application details

Step 5: Then, download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 result

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at aiimsexams.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES