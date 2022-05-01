AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident and Demonstrator. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 16, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 410 vacancies will be filled.Also Read - ISRO Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 55 Posts at nrsc.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 May 2022
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Name of the Subject/ Specialty and number of posts
- Anaesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: 50 posts
- Onco. Anaesthesiology: 22 posts
- Palliative Medicine: 9 posts
- Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: 07 posts
- Neuro-Anaesthesiology: 14 posts
- Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology: 14 posts
- Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions: 07 posts
- Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology: 08 posts
- Orthopaedics: 09 posts
- Pharmacology: 02 posts
- Prosthodontics(CDER): 1 post
- Conservative & Endodontics (CDER): 01 post
- Orthodontics (CDER): 01 post
- Community Dentistry(CDER): 01 post
- Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER): 01 post
- Critical & Intensive Care: 06 post
- Medical Oncology: 09 posts
- Radiation Oncology: 3 posts
- Medicine: 7 posts
- Emergency Medicine: 15 posts
- Medicine Trauma: 14 posts
- Rheumatology: 02 posts
- Geriatric Medicine: 2 posts
- Neuro-Surgery: 24 posts
- Paediatrics: 17 posts
- Paediatrics Surgery: 04 posts
- Dermatology & Venereology: 03 posts
- Forensic Medicine: 02 posts
- Lab. Oncology: 05 posts
- Medical Physics: 02 posts
- Pathology: 05 posts
- Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine: 03 posts
- Lab Medicine: 07 posts
- Microbiology: 05 posts
- Urology: 04 posts
- Obstetrics & Gynecology: 13 posts
- Ophthalmology: 6 posts
- Cardiology: 6 posts
- Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS): 5 posts
- Surgery: 05 posts
- Surgery Trauma (JPNATC): 18 posts
- Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery: 13 posts
- Anatomy: 04 posts
- Biophysics: 04 posts
- Community Medicine: 02 posts
- ENT: 02 posts
- Hospital Administration: 21 posts
- Surgical Oncology: 05 posts
- Transfusion Medicine: 01 posts
- Psychiatry: 07 posts
- Physiology: 03 posts
- Biochemistry: 03 posts
- Clinical Hematology: 01 post
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR): 04 posts
- Biotechnology: 01 post
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General/OBC Category: Rs.1500
- SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs.1200
- Persons with Bench-mark Disabilities [PWBD]: NIL
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above are advised to go through the official notification shared below:
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode only followed by an Interview (Stage-II) of the eligible candidate. The examination will be held in 4 Metro cities of India. They are Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai.