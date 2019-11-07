New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is likely to announce the results of DM/MCh/MD (Hospital administration) January 2020 session on its official website — aiimsexams.org. — today.

The process of accepting online applications began on September 3. The last date to apply was September 23. The written examination was held on November 3. The final result will be out on November 26.

Results for DM/M.Ch/MD (Hospital Administration) will not be only available on www.aiimsexams.org. Individual results can be checked after the declaration of the final results from the website.