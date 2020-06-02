AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday postponed the date for the AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 July-August session for several courses due to the current situation of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi From Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram? Check Out New Set of Rules Here

The AIIMS entrance tests for at least 10 programmes will be held on June 11 from 1 PM to 2 PM. These include:

AIIMS Fellowship Programme

DM, MCh and MD (hospital administration)

BSc (post basic)

MSc (nursing)

MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), MDS

The entrance exams were earlier scheduled to be held on June 5 but were pushed back "in view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak".

The AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 Admit Cards will be released tomorrow, that is, June 3, latest by 5 PM. Applicants can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of AIIMS – www.aiimsexams.org.

Click here to read the full notice.

The institute has ensured that the exam centres are well-sanitised, and taken care of all precautionary measures to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 infection. Candidates are also requested to follow the basic guidelines for social distancing, as issued by the Ministry of Health Affairs.