AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023 Out; Check Subject-Wise Theory, Practical Timetable

AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for the final MBBS professional examination. Going by the date sheet, the final MBBS professional theory examination will be conducted from December 1, 2023. All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration (to be announced later) and take a printout of the admit card from the website. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without an admit card and identity card.

The final MBBS professional practical examination will be held from December 16 to 24, 2023. One can download the AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023 by visiting the official website —aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023 PDF(Direct Link)

AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023: Check Theory Examination Schedule

AIIMS Final MBBS Professional Exam Schedule 2023: Check Practical Examination Schedule

For more details, visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

