AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply For 92 Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. Read Details Here

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Additional Professor, Professor and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of AIIMS Gorakhpur at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 19, 2022. A total of 92 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: December 19, 2022

AIIMS Gorakhpur Vacancy 2022

Professor: 28 posts

Additional Professor: 21 posts

Associate Professor: 18 posts

Assistant Professor: 25 posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment Notification

AIIMS Gorakhpur Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 3,000 as an application fee. The fee is exempted for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities Candidates and appointment on contractual and deputation basis.

HOW TO APPLY For AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can submit the application form to the Recruitment Cell (Academic Block), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Gorakhpur, Kunraghat, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-273008. For more details, check the official website.