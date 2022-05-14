AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is expected to declare the AIIMS INI CET 2022 Results today, May 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session exam can download their results through the official website —aiimsexams.ac.in. INI CET 2022 was held on May 8, 2022, in a computer-based mode. It is to be noted that those who will clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The Counselling Schedule will be released separately.Also Read - Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400; Apply For 15 Posts From May 16

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps through which candidates can download the result(once declared).

AIIMS INI CET July Session 2022 Result: How to Download?

Go to the official website of aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Results option.

option. Click on the ‘ INI CET 2022 ‘ result link.

‘ result link. Now enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

Your AIIMS INI CET July Session 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

AIIMS INI CET July Session 2022 Result: What’s Next?

Candidates who clear the written exam will get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2022 session.