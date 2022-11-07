AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card to Release Shortly; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card at aiimsexams.ac.in: Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check and download the INI CET admit card 2023 by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card at aiimsexams.ac.in: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) today, November 07, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can check and download the INI CET admit card 2023 by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The entrance exam will be held on November 13. The results for the same will be declared on November 19. One can check the important dates, other details here.
AIIMS INI CET 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card Date: November 07, 2022
- AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam date: November 13, 2022
- AIIMS INI CET 2023 Official Website: aiimsexams.ac.in
- AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam timing: 09:00 AM to 12:00 NOON
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the hall ticket.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD AIIMS INI CET 2023 ADMIT CARD?
- Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ” Download AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card.”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
- Your AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.
AIIMS INI CET 2023 will be held for admissions into the January 2023 Session. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
