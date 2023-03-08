Home

Education

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration for PG programmes Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Exam Date, Fee Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration for PG programmes Begins at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Exam Date, Fee Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: Interested candidates can fill up the AIIMS INI CET July Session Application form by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has started the application process for the Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into the July 2023 session of postgraduate courses(MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS). Interested candidates can fill up the AIIMS INI CET July Session Application form by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. This year, the entrance test will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, the INI CET admit card will be published on the website on May 1. One can check the important dates, official website, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

Check Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess MBBS degree for MD/MS/DM-6yrs/MCH-6yrs and BDS degree for MDS courses of a University recognized by the National Medical Commission/Medical Council of India as notified by Govt. of India and Dental Council of India respectively and must have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 31st July, 2023 for all INIs except *PGIMER Chandigarh. For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared below.

You may like to read

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Information Bulletin PDF – Direct Link

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Fee

General /OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs.4000

SC/ST/EWS applicant: Rs.3200

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

“Application fees once remitted shall not be refunded under any circumstances. If due to any reason, application fee is paid more than once against one application form, the additional payments shall be refunded to applicants after verification & completion of examination process,” reads the official statement in the AIIMS INI CET information bulletin.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: Check Guidelines Before Applying

The applicants whose Registration & Basic Candidate Information has been earlier accepted for previous postgraduate examination conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, are NOT required to register again. They can directly proceed for the Stage 2 (Generation of Exam Unique Code, [EUC], for application for INI-CET, July 2023) after logging in at the Registration & Basic Candidate Information Zone using their Registration ID and Password.

Registration & Basic Candidate Information is one-time process to be done by applicants for appearing in postgraduate courses. It consists of initial registering of the applicant with the ITsystem for generation of Registration ID and Password. The applicant is then required to complete the Registration & Basic Candidate Information with necessary personal information and uploading of images (photo, sign, left thumb impression.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.