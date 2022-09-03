AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is all set to begin the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 for January session from September 5, 2022. Candidates can fill up the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application form by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. All applicant for which fees not paid will be summarily rejected and no correspondance will be entertained in this regard. This year, the INI CET examination will be held on November 13, 2022. The exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Dress Code, Important Guidelines Here

"Registration and Basic information is mandatory. Only those with accepted Registration & Basic information can proceed for Generation of EUC for completion of application form," reads the official notification.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Dates: Check Schedule Here

Registration and basic information: September 5 to 26, 2022

September 5 to 26, 2022 Status of Registration and Basic information and last date of correction of rejected Images : September 30 to October 3, 2022

: September 30 to October 3, 2022 Final Status of Accepted Registration and Basic information: October 6, 2022 (by 5:00 PM)

October 6, 2022 (by 5:00 PM) Final Status of Accepted Registration and Basic information: October 12 to 25, 2022

October 12 to 25, 2022 Uploading of valid Certificate/Card: October 12 to November 13, 2022

October 12 to November 13, 2022 Date(s) of checking status of Completion of application form & Last date of submission of required documents: October 28 to 31, 2022

October 28 to 31, 2022 Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website: November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022 Date of Examination: November 13, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with steps to fill up the application form. For more updates, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 January: How To Apply Online?