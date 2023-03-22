Home

Education

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check Schedule, Application Form Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check Schedule, Application Form Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: This year, the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2023 will be issued on May 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination will be held on May 7, 2023.

The AIIMS INI CET examination will be held on May 7, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com))

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will close the registration process for the Combined Entrance Test (CET) on March 25, 2023. The examination is being conducted for admission into the July 2023 session of postgraduate courses(MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs), and MDS). Candidates can fill up the AIIMS INI CET July Session Application form by logging into the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The status of registration and basic candidate information and correction of rejected images can be done between March 28 to March 31, 2023. This year, the AIIMS INI CET admit card 2023 will be issued on May 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the examination will be held on May 7, 2023. Check the details below here.

You may like to read

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Dates – Check Last Date Here

Commencement of online Completion of Application/Generation of EUC: Friday, 24th March, 2023

Last date for Online Registration of Basic Candidate Information on AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.ac.in: March 25, 2023 by 5:00 PM

Status of Registration and Basic Candidate Information and correction of rejected images: 28.03.2023

Final Status of Registration and Basic Candidate Information Acceptance: 03.04.2023 (by 5:00 pm)

Admit Card Download 01.05.2023

Examination for INI-CET in CBT Online mode Sunday, 07th May 2023

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Dates: How to Apply Online

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form.

Visit the official website of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Look for the registration link. Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form by providing the basic details.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Information Bulletin PDF – Direct Link

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Form – Direct Link

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Application Fee

General /OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs.4000

SC/ST/EWS applicant: Rs.3200

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

“Application fees once remitted shall not be refunded under any circumstances. If due to any reason, application fee is paid more than once against one application form, the additional payments shall be refunded to applicants after verification & completion of examination process,” reads the official statement in the AIIMS INI CET information bulletin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.