AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result for January Session Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Over all Rank, Percentile Here

AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in: Registered candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 for the January Session by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Dehli has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INI CET 2023) today, November 19, 2022. Registered candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 for the January Session by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test(INI CET 2023) was conducted on November 13, 2022.

The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National ImportanceCombined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 13-11-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum,” AIIMS in an official notification said.