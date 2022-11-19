AIIMS INI CET 2023 Result for January Session Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Over all Rank, Percentile Here
AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in: Registered candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 for the January Session by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Dehli has declared the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INI CET 2023) today, November 19, 2022. Registered candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 for the January Session by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test(INI CET 2023) was conducted on November 13, 2022.
The following is the Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National ImportanceCombined Entrance Test (INI-CET) on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 13-11-2022 for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] January 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST, Trivandrum,” AIIMS in an official notification said.
|AIIMS INI CET RESULT 2023 IMPORTANT DATES
|Date of Examination
|November 13, 2022.
|Tentative Result Date
|today – November 19, 2022.
|Tentative Result Timing
|Announced
|OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO CHECK RESULT
|aiimsexams.ac.in
HOW TO CHECK AIIMS INI CET Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in?
- Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “List of the qualified candidates in INI-CET January 2023 session.”
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Your AIIMS INI CET RESULT 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.
