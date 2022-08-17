AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the seat allotment result for the first round of AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2022. Eligible candidates can download the result by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. “The 1st Round of Seat Allocation for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, July 2022 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Deoghar, Mangalagiri, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh & SCTIMST, Trivandrum is based on online choices exercised from 11:00 am 05.08.2022 to 5:00 pm 07.08.2022 by the provisionally eligible candidates,” reads the official notification.Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released at ibps.in; Check Exam Date, Direct Link Here

How to Check AIIMS INI CET Counselling Result 2022?

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ) New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.

) New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in. Click on the link that reads, “Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2022 Session.”

A new PDF will open on the screen.

Your AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

All candidates who were eligible for the 1st Round of seat allocation but did not register or fill choices (NR/NP in thisnotification) shall not be considered eligible for the 2nd Rounds of seat allocation but will be eligible for Open Round of Seat Allocation. For more details, check the officl website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).