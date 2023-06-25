By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Result(OUT) at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment List PDF
AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling July session 2023. Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
How to Download AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET January 2023 session.”
- A new PDF document will appear on the screen.
- The AIIMS INI CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will appear on thee screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
