Home

Education

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Result(OUT) at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment List PDF

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Result(OUT) at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Round 1 Seat Allotment List PDF

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for the Institute of National Importance Co

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling July session 2023. Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

How to Download AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result?