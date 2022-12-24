AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result out at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result at aiimsexams.ac.in: Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023. Candidates can check the AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.Eligible candidates are required to submit online confirmation by December 28, 2022.

“All candidates who have been allotted a seat (Institute & Subject/Specialty)in the 1st Round of Seat Allocation are required to login through the portal by visiting at the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in and actively exercise one of the following options by 5.00 PM on 28th December, 2022,” reads the official notification.

How to Download AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET January 2023 session.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

The AIIMS INI CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022 will appear on thee screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result PDF

List Of Documents Required During INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Reporting

INI CET counselling 2023 round 1 offer letter

Seat allocation slip

Final registration slip

INI CET 2023 admit card

Mark sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations

MBBS/BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council

High school/Higher secondary certificate/Birth certificate as proof of date of birth

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

“All candidates whether of the unreserved or appropriate reserved category shall be eligible for the unreserved category seat (Institute & Subject/Specialty) in order of merit subject to cut off UR Merit list. Unreserved category candidates are not eligible for reserved category seat (Institute & Subject/Specialty),” the official notification further reads. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared above.