New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) was on Friday directed by the Supreme Court to postpone the INI CET 2021 exam by at least a month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. AIIMS INI CET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held after a few days on June 16.

"Considering that the candidates have been rendering Covid duties far away from Centres chosen and inadequate time for preparation, we are of view that fixation of date on June 16th is arbitrary. We direct AIIMS to postpone exam by at least one month. Needless to mention that authorities of AIIMS would give an appropriate date from one month from 16th June," the court directed.

The petitioners’ lawyer told the bench about the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MBBS doctors to join COVID-duties and the assurance made by him to postpone the NEET exam. The NEET exams scheduled in May were postponed to August too. If that be the case, why can’t INI CET be also postponed, he asked.

“We have signed bonds with the state government and we can’t leave without notice. CA, NCLAT etc are all canceled or postponed. My suggestion is that it may be conducted with NEET PG, as most students write both exams,” the lawyer said.

“Why this examination when NEET is postponed,” Justice MR Shah asked the counsel of AIIMS. “At least give them one month notice,” Justice Indira Banerjee suggested.

The counsel of AIIMS told the bench that the prospectus was issued in March and the candidates had advance notice of the exams. If the exams are stayed, there will be a scarcity of doctors, the AIIMS counsel said.

The AIIMS counsel also informed the bench that INI CET is held twice in an year and if the petitioners have any difficulty in attending the June exams, they can appear for the next exams scheduled in October-November.

The AIIMS counsel further informed that arrangements for exams are ready in across 32 states. He further said that the COVID situation has improved in many parts of the country.

However, the bench insisted that the exams should be deferred at least by a month’s time. Although the AIIMS’s counsel sought time till Monday to get instructions, the bench refused, saying it was too close to the date of the exams.

The INI CET is the exam for admission to postgraduate courses in leading government medical institutes in the country including AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

The INI-CET regulates admission to around 800 seats for which more than 80,000 candidates appear.