AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) will start the registration process for AIIMS INI CET July 2022 from today, January 31, 2022. Note, the application window for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test(INI CET) will open today, at 5:00 PM on its official website.Also Read - GATE 2022: Check Exam Timing, Question Paper Pattern, Admit Card, All Important Details Here

Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate medical courses can register themselves by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The online registration, as well as the application process for the AIIMS INI CET Exam, will be concluded by 5:00 PM on March 7, 2022. Also Read - NHPC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 133 Junior Engineer Posts on nhpcindia.com

AIIMS INI CET 2022: Check Important Dates Here Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Over 600 Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The application process begins: January 31, 2022

The last date to apply: March 7, 2022

AIIMS INI CET 2022 admit card release date: April 29, 2022

AIIMS INI CET 2022 exam date: May 8, 2022

Step by step guide to complete the AIIMS INI CET 2022 Application process

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” AIIMS INI CET 2022 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. A new window will appear.

Now, Register by providing the required credentials.

Login again with the credentials to fill the application form.

The AIIMS INI CET 2022 application form will appear on the screen.

application form will appear on the screen. Fill in the form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Submit the AIIMS INI CET 2022 application form.

Save, Download the application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The official notification issued by AIIMS, reads, ”All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session and January 2022 for AIIMS, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete the application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code).” For more updates, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Here’s the Direct Link to Check the Official Notification