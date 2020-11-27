The candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS INI CET examination, we have some important news for you. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is likely to release AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 today, November 27, 2020. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same would be available on the official website of the institute i.e.aiimsexams.org. The INI CET examination was conducted on November 20, 2020, for admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS. Also Read - One of Conjoined Odisha Twins Separated Through India's 'First' Craniopagus Surgery Dies

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org.

Click on AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file would open where candidates can check their scores.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online seat allocation including an Open round of seat allocation would begin soon after the announcement of the results.

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for Medical Education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all-new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMERChandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.