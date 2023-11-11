AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 LIVE: CET January Result, Scorecard Today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Home

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 LIVE updates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Dehli will declare the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INI CET) today, November 11, 2023.

AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 LIVE updates: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Dehli will declare the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INI CET) today, November 11, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 for the January Session by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. To access the AIIMS INI CET Scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test(INI CET) was conducted on November 5. Selected candidates will get admission to PG courses of INIs [(MD/MS/DM(6years)/MCh(6years)/MDS] courses.

AIIMS INI CET RESULT 2024 IMPORTANT DATES Date of Examination November 5 Tentative Result Date today – November 11, 2023. Tentative Result Timing —— OFFICIAL WEBSITE TO CHECK RESULT

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates and information on AIIMS INI CET Result 2024.

