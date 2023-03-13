Home

AIIMS INI SS 2023 July Registration To Begin on THIS Date at aiimsexams.ac.in, DEETS INSIDE

Candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the AIIMS INI SS exam date, application steps, and other information here

AIIMS INI SS 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is all set to release the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 application form tomorrow. Candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the AIIMS INI SS exam date, application steps, and other information here in this article. As per the official schedule, AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration will be held between March 14 and 28, 2023.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: Key Details

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be held on April 29, 2023, as per the AIIMS Exam Calendar 2023. The result of the examination will be issued on May 5, 2023. The exam will be held in two stages- 1 and 2. AIIMS has announced the exam date of stage 1. Candidates who want to apply for admission to 365 DM, 231 M.Ch. 29 MD (Hospital Administration) seats will be required to apply for the exam. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS is all set to release the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 application form tomorrow Those who qualify AIIMS INI SS 2023 will be getting admission to DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/ & MD (Hospital Administration) course in AIIMS – New Delhi & other Six AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST.

AIIMS INI SS 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website–aiimsexam.ac.in

Click on the AIIMS INI SS 2023 application form link

Login yourself and fill in the application form

Submit all the asked details and documents

Pay the applicable application fee

Submit the form and download the page

Take a printout for future references

