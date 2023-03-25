AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Underway at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Exam Pattern, Fee, Eligibility Here
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration: Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the registration process for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) on April 6, 2023. The examination is conducted for admission in Post- Doctoral(DM/M.CH.3( year)/MD(Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPER, and SCTIMST for the July 2023 session. Candidates can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Before filling up the application form, candidates must check the exam pattern, eligibility, and application fee here. Check the details below.
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Dates: Check Schedule Here
- Online registration begins: March 23, 2023
- Last date of online registration: April 6, 2023
- Status of application and rejected application with reason for rejection. Applicants are injured to check status through the registration status of my page after login: April 10, 2023
- Written Test through online cbt mode: April 29, 2023
- Expected date of declaration of result (for all INIs): May 5, 2023
AIIMS INI SS Exam Date 2023
This year, the AIIMS INI SS written examination will be held on April 29, 2023. The result for all INIs will be announced on May 5, 2023.
AIIMS INI SS Application Fee
The application fee can be paid through debit, credit card, and net banking.
- All Applicants: Rs 4000.00 + Transaction Charges as applicable(non-refundable)
- PwBD: Exempted
AIIMS INI SS Education Qualification
Check the name of the institute and the required educational qualification.
- AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS: M.D./DNB in Psychiatry of this institute or any other University or equivalent degree recognized by the NMC.
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Brochure: Direct Link
AIIMS INI SS Exam: Check Paper Pattern
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Number of Questions: 80 questions
- Total Marks: 80 marks
- Language: English
- Type of Questions: Objective types of questions of Single correct choice.
- Correct answer: +1
- Incorrect Answer: Minus one-third
- Unanswered/Marks for Review: 0
- Syllabus: The question paper will consist of questions from the General/Basis component of the qualifying educational qualification and from sub specialty/systems/component the specialty course for which the examination is being conducted.
- Qualifying Criteria in Stage I: 50 percent
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Application form: Steps to register
- Step 1: Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Step 2: Click on the ‘AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration’ link.
- Step 3: Enter the registration details and generate login credentials.
- Step 4: Re-login with the system- generated credentials and fill up the application form.
- Step 5: Upload the required documents, if required. Pay the application fee
- Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the AIIMS Official website for the latest updates.
