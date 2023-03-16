AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Revised Registration Date to be Out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in. Details Here
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration: Earlier, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration was scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023.
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has postponed the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 for the July session. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023.
“With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed,” AIIMS in an official notification said.
The revised date for the registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/MCh(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration)] Courses for the July 2023 session will be announced soon on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration Official Notice PDF – Direct Link
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration – An Overview
|Courses
|Institutions
|Earlier Dates
|Revised Date
|DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/
& MD (Hospital
Administration)
|—
|March 14, 2023
|to be announced soon
How to Register For AIIMS INI-SS July 2023 Session? A Step by Step Guide here
- Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Look for the AIIMS INI-SS registration link.
- New users need to register themselves on the portal. Log in using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the documents, if any. Pay the fee. Submit the form.
