AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Revised Registration Date to be Out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in. Details Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration: Earlier, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 July registration was scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has postponed the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 for the July session. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin on March 14, 2023.

“With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed,” AIIMS in an official notification said.

The revised date for the registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/MCh(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration)] Courses for the July 2023 session will be announced soon on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration Official Notice PDF – Direct Link

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Registration – An Overview

Courses Institutions Earlier Dates Revised Date DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/

& MD (Hospital

Administration) — March 14, 2023 to be announced soon

How to Register For AIIMS INI-SS July 2023 Session? A Step by Step Guide here

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Look for the AIIMS INI-SS registration link.

New users need to register themselves on the portal. Log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if any. Pay the fee. Submit the form.

