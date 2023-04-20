AIIMS INI SS July Session Exam 2023 on April 29; Know Admit Card Release Date
AIIMS INI SS July Session Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: Eligible candidates can download the AIIMS INI SS July session admit card 2023 by logging into the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI SS July Session Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit card for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) July Session tomorrow, April 21, 2023. This year, the examination will be held on April 29, 2023. The examination is conducted for admission in Post-Doctoral(DM/M.CH.3( year)/MD(Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPER, and SCTIMST for the July 2023 session.
Eligible candidates can download the AIIMS INI SS July session admit card 2023 by logging into the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. The Institute will declare the AIIMS INI SS July session result by May 5, 2023. One can check the detailed schedule below.
AIIMS INI SS 2023 Detailed Schedule – Check Important Dates Here
- Online registration begins: March 23, 2023
- Last date of online registration: April 6, 2023
- Status of application and rejected application with reason for rejection. Applicants are injured to check status through the registration status of my page after login: April 10, 2023
- Written Test through online cbt mode: April 29, 2023
- Expected date of declaration of result (for all INIs): May 5, 2023
AIIMS INI SS Paper Pattern -Know Details In Brief
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Number of Questions: 80 questions
- Total Marks: 80 marks
- Language: English
- Type of Questions: Objective types of questions of Single correct choice.
- Correct answer: +1
- Incorrect Answer: Minus one-third
- Unanswered/Marks for Review: 0
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card(link to be active soon)
Know How to Check AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link (which is yet to be active) to check your admit card.
- Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on AIIMS INI SS 2023 Admit Card link.
- You will be directed to a new page.
- Enter the login details and Click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates are advised to visit the AIIMS Official website for the latest updates.
