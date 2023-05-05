AIIMS INI SS July Session Result 2023 Expected Today? Check Latest Updates Here
AIIMS INI SS July Session Result 2023 Date: Once declared, candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI SS July Session Result 2023 at aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS INI SS July Session Result 2023 Date: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare the result for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) July Session today, May 5, 2023. The examination was conducted on April 29, 2023. Once declared, candidates can check and download the AIIMS INI SS July Session Result 2023 by logging into the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
Know How to Check AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Result?
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link (which is yet to be active) to check your result.
- Visit the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on AIIMS INI SS 2023 Result link.
- You will be directed to a new page.
- Enter the login details and Click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Result- Direct Link(link to be active soon)
The examination is conducted for admission in Post-Doctoral(DM/M.CH.3( year)/MD(Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPER, and SCTIMST for the July 2023 session. Candidates are advised to visit the AIIMS Official website for the latest updates.
