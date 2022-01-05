AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur is hiring candidates for various posts including that of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and others. Those candidates who are planning to apply for the above posts can check the official website of AIIMS, Jodhpur, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the same on or before January 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 84 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 to Soon Release on ibps.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Important Dates Also Read - South Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Clerk, Other Posts on southindianbank.com | Registration Begins From Today

The deadline to submit the application: January 31, 2022. Also Read - IPR Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Several Posts on ipr.res.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Vacancy Details

Professor: 31

Additional Professor: 14

Associate Professor: 24

Assistant Professor: 15

Eligibility Criteria

Professor: A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

A post-graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Additional Professor: A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of

the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.) A post-graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Assistant Professor: A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.) A post-graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS, Jodhpur, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before January 31, 2022. For more details on the AIIMS Jodhpur application process, eligibility, and selection process, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification