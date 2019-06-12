AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will declare the results of the AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance test today on its official website at aiimsexams.org. The results will be uploaded on the official website in the form of a merit list and individual scorecard.

The national level examination was conducted across states in two shifts on nearly 1207 MBBS seats this year. The entrance tests were held at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Follow the steps below to check your AIIMS MBBS Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Examination Section of AIIMS, i.e., aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘AIIMS Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the designated boxes and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your sectional scoresheet and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will display on your screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for future references.

The counselling for the students who qualify will start in the first week of July and will be conducted in three phases.