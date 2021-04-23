AIIMS Exam 2021: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Exam 2021 for second-year undergraduate (UG) students has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held next month, i.e, May 2021. Also Read - Open Air ICU? Many Critical COVID Patients Wait on Stretchers Outside Delhi's GTB Hospital, Seek Help

"In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following Supplementary Examination are deferred till further notice", the official statement read.

Click here to download the official notice – AIIMS Exam 2021 postponed

Furthermore, it added, “Accordingly, dates of Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce Examination of above scheduled in May 2021 stands deferred and same will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and revised dates will be declared in due course of time”.

Earlier, the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) had announced it has cancelled this year Class 10 exam and postponed Class 12 exam. Later, a number of state boards as well as the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) followed suit and announced cancellations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET) exam 2021, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, was also postponed. Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the next date for the examination will be announced later.