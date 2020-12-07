The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is inviting applications to fill up 05 vacancies for Junior Medical Officer, Lab Technician, and other posts. The candidates who are interested can visit the official website of the institute for further details. The Institute has published an official recruitment advertisement in this regard at the website aiims.edu. Also Read - Will Coronavirus Vaccine be Available to All in India? Here’s What AIIMS Director Guleria Has to Say

The candidates who are eligible for the post can submit their application to the specified email address for recruitment to the advertised temporary posts. The candidates must note that the last date for the receipt of applications is December 15, 2020.

The selected candidates are to be shortlisted for final appointment through an interview to be conducted in due course of time.

The vacancies are available for posts such as Junior Medical Officer, Lab Technician, Data Entry Operator, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist. All of the vacancies are available in an ICMR Project conducted by the Institute. Therefore, the vacancies are to be filled up on a temporary basis.

The candidates must also note that for the post of Junior Medical Officer, an MBBS degree is required. Candidates must not be more than 35 years of age in order to apply for recruitment to this post.

Candidates holding a B.Sc. MLT qualification can apply for the post of Lab Technician while those who have a degree in science can apply for the post of Data Entry Operator. Candidates must have a typing speed of 8000 key depressions per hour in order to apply for the post of Data Entry Operator.