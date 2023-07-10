Home

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Registration Closes Today, Direct link here

Eligible candidates willing to register for the AIIMS NExT 2023 can apply online on the official website at www.next.aiimsexams.ac.in upto 5.00 PM today.

NExT mock test is slated to be held on July 28.

The All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will conclude the registration process for mock National Exit Test (NExT) today i.e., July 10 as per the timetable. The online registrations are being held on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). Final Year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India can register for the examination on the official website – https://next.aiimsexams.ac.in upto 5 PM today. It is important to note that the NExT mock test is slated to be held on July 28 while the admit card will be released on July 21. Candidates are advised to go through the Information Brochure and visit the website for Important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc.

According to the official notice, the application process consists of three sequential stages:

Stage 1: Registration and Basic candidate information

Stage 2: Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for mock test applications

Stage 3: Completion of application for Mock/Practice test 2023

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Application Fee

The fee needs to be paid at the time of application for the Mock/Practice Test, 2023, through digital mode only. General/OBC category candidates have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2,000 while SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 1,000. Persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from the fee.

Please note that application fee, once remitted, shall not be refunded under any circumstances. Applications without the mentioned fee would be rejected.

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website next.aiimsexams.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Important Announcement’ section. Then, login using your details. Fill out the application form as asked. Upload all the required documents. Check all the details carefully and pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download. Take a hardcopy of the form for future references.

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: Important date to note

Registration and Basic Candidate Information – June 28 to July 10 (till 5 pm).

Status of Registration and Basic Candidate Information and correction of rejected images -July 11 to July 12 (by 5 pm).

Final Status of Registration and Basic Candidate Information Acceptance – July 13 (till 5 pm).

Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) [only for Candidates whose basic information is Accepted] – June 28 to July 14.

Completion of Application (only for the candidates those have generated EUC code) – June 28 to July 14.

Submission of Certificate for Scribe and/or Compensatory time as applicable (Performa A-1/A-2/A-3 of Appendix A) – June 28 to July 21.

Admit Card Download – July 21

CBT for Mock/Practice Test for NExT Friday – July 28

