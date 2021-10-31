AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Science(AIIMS) New Delhi has begun the re-registration process for NORCET 2021 according to the official notification issued by AIIMS.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: Amid Demand For Online Papers, CISCE Issues Important Instructions For Students | Read Here

Eligible candidates can now apply online for the post of Nursing Officer, Staff Nurse Grade-II on the official website of AIIMS which is aiimsexams.ac.in. According to the official notice, those candidates who failed to complete their application form can now complete their remaining process till Nov 1, 2021. However, no new registration for NORCET 2021 will be permitted after the closing date of registration which is Oct 30, 2021. NORCET admit card will be issued on Nov 14, 2021, while the examination will be held on Nov 20, 2021. The examination. The exam will be held on for a duration of three hours.

For the reserved category, the qualifying exam will be different. For UR/EWS, the qualifying marks will be 50 per cent whereas, for OBC candidates, the qualifying marks will be 45 per cent. Candidates falling in SC and ST categories must get a total of 40 per cent marks to qualify for the exam.

The application fee also depends upon the category of the candidate. A general category and candidate falling in the OBC category must pay a total of Rs 3,000 as an application fee whereas candidates falling in SC/ST and EWS category must pay a total of Rs 2,500 as an application fee.

All candidates can pay the amount either by debit card, credit card, or net banking,

AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Keep in Mind

The last date to complete the application form is November 1, 2021.

The Admit Card will be released on Nov 14, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on November 20, 2021.

Note, the exam will consist of 200 MCQs, each carrying one mark. Altogether, the exam will be of 200 marks.