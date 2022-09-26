AIIMS NORCET 2022 Result Latest Update: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022 today, September 26, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the NORCET 2022 examination can check the result and the NORCET Merit List by visiting the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. It is to be noted that the NORCET 2022 examination was held on September 11, 2022. The examination was held in computer-based mode.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For+5000 Posts at sbi.co.in. Read Here

For the convenience of the canddiates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

Direct Link: Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2022

How to Check AIIMS NORCET 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) – 2022.”

A new PDF Document will be displayed on the screen.

The AIIMS NORCET Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the AIIMS NORCET 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

"All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile score based on their performance in NORCET-2022," reads the official notification. The final selection from all qualified candidates will be made by online allocation. The detailed procedure and updated seat position for inviting applications in respective institutes for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in.