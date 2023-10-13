Home

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 For Stage 2 Out at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Candidates Rank, Percentage, Cut-Off Here

AIIMS NORCET Stag 2 Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Check direct link, Candidates Rank, Percentage, Cut-Off Here.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test Stage 2 examination. Candidates can check the AIIMS NORCET Stag 2 Result 2023 by visiting the official website – aiimsexams.ac.in.

“The cut off Percentage of the qualified candidates have been determined according to the pattern & scheme of Examination mentioned in the 146/2023 dated 05.08.2023 for all AIIMS, 04 Central Government Hospital, NITRD, AIIPMR, Mumbai, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong and CNCI, Kolkata,” reads the official notification. The category-wise cutoff Percentage of qualified candidates is as follows:

AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 Result 2023: Check Percentage cut off of qualified candidate

Name of the Category Percentage cut-off of qualified candidate UR/EWS 50.000% OBC 45.000% SC/ST 40.000% UR-PWBD 46.000% EWS-PWBD 47.333% OBC-PWBD 40.000% SC-PWBD 35.000% ST-PWBD 47.000%

AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 Result 2023: How Tie cases have been resolved?

First by using date of birth with older candidates placed higher

If not resolved by (i), by number of wrong answers / negative marks has been used wherein those with less wrong answers / negative marks has been placed higher.

The final selection from all qualified candidate in Stage-II Examination will be made by online allocation. On the basis of rank, choices, and preference of Institute/Hospital which was provided by all qualified candidates. Seat allocation will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in in short notice. All candidates are required to ready with original documents as per eligibility criteria. The result is provisional subject to verification of candidature which will be cancelled at any stage in case of discrepancy of any kind detected at any stage.

