Home

Education

AIIMS NORCET 5 Result 2023 OUT; Check Scorecard At aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 5 Result 2023 OUT; Check Scorecard At aiimsexams.ac.in

The computer-based test for stage I of the examination took place on September 17. The Stage II of the exam is expected to be held on October 7.

AIIMS NORCET- 5 Exam.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued the final vacancy list for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023 today, September 18. The results are available at the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. For the unversed, AIIMS NORCET is a national-level entrance test by the AIIMS to recruit nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across the country. A total of 3,789 vacancies have been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2023. Out of these, 80 per cent of the seats have been reserved for female candidates, whereas 20 per cent are for male candidates.

Trending Now

The Stage I of the NORCET-5 exam was conducted on September 17. It was a computer-based test. The Stage II of the examination will be held on October 7. Only the aspirants who qualify the Stage I of the examination will be allowed to sit for the Stage II exam.

You may like to read

AIIMS NORCET 5 Cut Off 2023

AIIMS NORCET 5 Cut-off 2023 is the minimum score required for candidates to qualify for the next step of the recruitment process. While the cut-off marks are usually between 50 – 40 per cent for all the candidates, those belonging to the reserve categories will enjoy a reduction in the cut-off as per the government rules.

In case candidates acquire the same score, the older aspirants will be given a better ranking. Negative grading will be used if the applicants’ ages are the same.

How to check the AIIMS NORCET 5 Result 2023?

To check out the AIIMS NORCET 5 Result 2023, candidates are required to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at @aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2

Next, click on “Results” or “NORCET 5 Result 2023″.

Step 3

After that, go to the link or notification for the NORCET 5 Result 2023.

Step 4

Log in using your credentials such as roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Step 5

The result will appear on your screen.

Step 6

Check out the results, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES